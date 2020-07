Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool playground

Lodge at Ames Pond features stylish Tewksbury apartments and convenient on-site amenities. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, you're sure to enjoy spacious master suites, large closets, and upgraded appliances and European-style cabinetry. Our 54-acre Tewksbury apartment community boasts a sparkling clubhouse, private screening room with stadium seating, a premier fitness club, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor fireplace with seating, and premier resident services. Located in prestigious Middlesex County and the greater Lowell area, Lodge at Ames Pond is located just off of I-495 and is minutes from I-93 and the best of Boston. Enjoy convenient access to great shopping, dining, and work centers. Come home to one of the oldest counties in Massachusetts, take in our serene views, and live well at the Lodge at Ames Pond. Schedule your tour today and experience our ideal location for apartment living.