Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

Brettonwood Estates

859 Lakeview Avenue · (978) 312-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA 01850
Centralville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 859-20 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 859-05 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brettonwood Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell. Nicely situated on Lakeview Avenue, a corridor to Dracut, this apartment community is a popular area for historic diners, eateries and proximity to the home of The Spinners at Lelacheur Park. Walking distance to the University of Lowell and on the city bus route, this location offers comfort with many conveniences. Onsite Resident Managers take pride in their well-maintained property and they are here to help residents enjoy their living experience. This community is pet free.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Deposit: $750.00 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brettonwood Estates have any available units?
Brettonwood Estates has 2 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Brettonwood Estates have?
Some of Brettonwood Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brettonwood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Brettonwood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brettonwood Estates pet-friendly?
No, Brettonwood Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does Brettonwood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Brettonwood Estates offers parking.
Does Brettonwood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brettonwood Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brettonwood Estates have a pool?
No, Brettonwood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Brettonwood Estates have accessible units?
No, Brettonwood Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Brettonwood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brettonwood Estates has units with dishwashers.
