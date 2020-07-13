Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell. Nicely situated on Lakeview Avenue, a corridor to Dracut, this apartment community is a popular area for historic diners, eateries and proximity to the home of The Spinners at Lelacheur Park. Walking distance to the University of Lowell and on the city bus route, this location offers comfort with many conveniences. Onsite Resident Managers take pride in their well-maintained property and they are here to help residents enjoy their living experience. This community is pet free.