Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible business center cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities. Learn more about what our apartments in Lowell offer and inquire about availability today!



Luxury Apartments Near Downtown Lowell



We have blended the new and the old with our luxury apartments in Lowell showcasing exposed brick walls, large mill-style windows, and original features of the mill throughout the building. Granite countertops and high end finishes really top off your living experience to provide you with a convenient and functional space to call your own.



Our brand new studio and one-bedroom apartment options in Lowell are perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious and stylish space near downtown.



Apply online to join our new, luxury apartment community near downtown Lowell and take one step towards the very best that apartment living can offer!