All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like Waterhead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
Waterhead
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Waterhead

850 Lawrence Street · (978) 705-4607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free with a 13 month lease and move in no later than August 1, 2020.
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA 01852
Lower Belvidere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
business center
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities. Learn more about what our apartments in Lowell offer and inquire about availability today!

Luxury Apartments Near Downtown Lowell

We have blended the new and the old with our luxury apartments in Lowell showcasing exposed brick walls, large mill-style windows, and original features of the mill throughout the building. Granite countertops and high end finishes really top off your living experience to provide you with a convenient and functional space to call your own.

Our brand new studio and one-bedroom apartment options in Lowell are perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious and stylish space near downtown.

Apply online to join our new, luxury apartment community near downtown Lowell and take one step towards the very best that apartment living can offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $750.00 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Up to 60 lbs maximum weight for dogs; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterhead have any available units?
Waterhead has 16 units available starting at $1,719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterhead have?
Some of Waterhead's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterhead currently offering any rent specials?
Waterhead is offering the following rent specials: One month free with a 13 month lease and move in no later than August 1, 2020.
Is Waterhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterhead is pet friendly.
Does Waterhead offer parking?
Yes, Waterhead offers parking.
Does Waterhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterhead have a pool?
No, Waterhead does not have a pool.
Does Waterhead have accessible units?
Yes, Waterhead has accessible units.
Does Waterhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterhead has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Waterhead?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St
Lowell, MA 01852
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road
Lowell, MA 01862
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St
Lowell, MA 01850
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr
Lowell, MA 01876
River Crossing
2 Village Ln
Lowell, MA 01879
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place
Lowell, MA 01876

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketville
The Acre
South Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity