Apartment List
/
MA
/
lowell
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA with pool

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,375
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
11 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,850
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
12 Kenmar Dr
12 Kenmar Drive, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for August, One bedroom on ground floor. Direct entry through the slider. Laundry on same level. One year lease minimum. No pets other than one cat, no smoking. Renovated two years ago, excellent condition.
Results within 10 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
South West
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,898
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,218
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.

July 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lowell rents declined slightly over the past month

Lowell rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lowell stand at $1,236 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,532 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lowell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lowell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lowell

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lowell, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lowell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Lowell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,532 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lowell fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lowell than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLowell 3 BedroomsLowell Accessible Apartments
    Lowell Apartments with BalconyLowell Apartments with GarageLowell Apartments with GymLowell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLowell Apartments with Parking
    Lowell Apartments with PoolLowell Apartments with Washer-DryerLowell Dog Friendly ApartmentsLowell Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
    Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    HighlandsPawtucketville
    The Acre
    South Lowell

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
    Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
    Boston College