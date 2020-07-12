/
south lowell
59 Apartments for rent in South Lowell, Lowell, MA
$
17 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
1 Unit Available
181 Moore St U5
181 Moore St, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1125 sqft
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ *** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance *** BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of South Lowell
2 Units Available
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
Highland Street Apartments is an ideally situated apartment community located just minutes from the Lowell Commuter Rail train station, Route 3, the Lowell Connector and Interstate 495.
$
16 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
3 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
750 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
1 Unit Available
61 Carlisle Street Unti #3
61 Carlisle Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath and includes everything... - This well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath includes heat, electric, gas, cable, internet and has off street parking.
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
685 Lawrence St - Unit 311
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
This beautiful unit has two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also has a full-size washer and dryer in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of South Lowell
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
5 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
16 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
21 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
10 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
8 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
2 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
16 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
3 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
