Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder

231 Pine Street · (978) 288-0448
Location

231 Pine Street, Lowell, MA 01851
Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 231-19 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Edgewood Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in the Upper Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, is in a quiet residential area. These apartment homes are minutes from the new Morey Elementary School and UMass/Lowell campuses. A short distance from Crosspoint Towers, the Lowell Showcase Cinema and popular large retail stores in Chelmsford, this is an ideal location to settle into.

Edgewood Gardens is a Cat Friendly community, so bring them with you (up to 2). Please check out our Pet Policy.

Look no further, you have found the right apartment home at Edgewood Gardens!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Deposit: $750 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have any available units?
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have?
Some of Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder is pet friendly.
Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder offer parking?
Yes, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder offers parking.
Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have a pool?
No, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder does not have a pool.
Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have accessible units?
No, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder has units with dishwashers.
