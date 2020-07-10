Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Edgewood Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in the Upper Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, is in a quiet residential area. These apartment homes are minutes from the new Morey Elementary School and UMass/Lowell campuses. A short distance from Crosspoint Towers, the Lowell Showcase Cinema and popular large retail stores in Chelmsford, this is an ideal location to settle into.



Edgewood Gardens is a Cat Friendly community, so bring them with you (up to 2). Please check out our Pet Policy.



