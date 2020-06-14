39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA

Apartment List




$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Belvidere
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.




Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
South Lowell
8 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
504 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.




Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.




Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.




Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
879 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.




Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.




Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
Highlands
2 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
610 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of




Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.



Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.



Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Lowell
1 Unit Available
10 Kearney Square
10 Kearney Square, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
980 sqft
Beautiful open concept loft with one bedroom in historical downtown Lowell. The Fairburn Building was extensively renovated in 2005 when it was converted into condominiums.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
853 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.




Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
562 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.




Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.




Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.



Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Main St U502
1360 Main Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with washer and dryer. Unit has forced hot air gas heat and central A.C. Small complex located on Route 38; but, set back from the road - so its very quiet.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.




Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,847
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lowell rents declined significantly over the past month

Lowell rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lowell stand at $1,238 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lowell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lowell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lowell

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lowell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lowell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Lowell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Lowell.
    • While rents in Lowell fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lowell than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

