Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access media room online portal pool table

The Meadows provides the comfort and convenience you have been seeking. Our pet-friendly community offers studio, 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, each with a fully equipped kitchen, spacious closets, storage space and private balconies. Only minutes from Rt-3, I-495 and the Commuter Rail Station, our location is a commuter's dream. We offer a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool, on-site laundry facility and a clubhouse. Located minutes from the quaint Chelmsford center, we are near shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Make our apartments in Chelmsford, MA your new home!