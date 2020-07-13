All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like Cabot Crossing Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
Cabot Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Cabot Crossing Apartments

130 Bowden St · (978) 563-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 FREE on 2BRs! --- ***WE ARE OPEN FOR IN-PERSON TOURS*** -- $250 FREE on 2BRs and Blowout Rates! We just dropped rates BIGTIME! Hurry now before special ends and rates go back up!
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA 01852
South Lowell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CON110 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit CON307 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit MIL307 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cabot Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200 Holding Deposit
Move-in Fees: First and Security ($500 to one months rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Select apartments offer outdoor storage or loft

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Cabot Crossing Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Cabot Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Cabot Crossing Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cabot Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cabot Crossing Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $250 FREE on 2BRs! --- ***WE ARE OPEN FOR IN-PERSON TOURS*** -- $250 FREE on 2BRs and Blowout Rates! We just dropped rates BIGTIME! Hurry now before special ends and rates go back up!
Is Cabot Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cabot Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cabot Crossing Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road
Lowell, MA 01862
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street
Lowell, MA 01851
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd
Lowell, MA 01824
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street
Lowell, MA 01852
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr
Lowell, MA 01876
River Crossing
2 Village Ln
Lowell, MA 01879
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place
Lowell, MA 01876

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketville
The Acre
South Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity