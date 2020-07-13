Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cabot Crossing Apartments.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200 Holding Deposit
Move-in Fees: First and Security ($500 to one months rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Select apartments offer outdoor storage or loft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Cabot Crossing Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Cabot Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Cabot Crossing Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cabot Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cabot Crossing Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $250 FREE on 2BRs! --- ***WE ARE OPEN FOR IN-PERSON TOURS*** -- $250 FREE on 2BRs and Blowout Rates! We just dropped rates BIGTIME! Hurry now before special ends and rates go back up!
Is Cabot Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cabot Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cabot Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabot Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.