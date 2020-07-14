All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Hallmark Village and Northwood Common

727 Princeton Boulevard · (978) 206-6684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA 01851

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 67-308 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 67-104 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 725-21 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 67-103 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1840-16 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 61-201 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hallmark Village and Northwood Common.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River. A short trip over the Rourke Bridge and you will be walking, biking, or kayaking along the river. There is even a popular beach area and a boat launch. Seasonal concerts, festivals, regattas and community activities are just minutes away. Nearby popular shopping and local eateries add to the convenience of living at Hallmark Village. All of this and more at Hallmark Village!

This community does not accept pets but we have three other Heritage Properties that do:
Hillcrest Gardens, Edgewood Gardens and River Crossing.
Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $750.00 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have any available units?
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common has 16 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have?
Some of Hallmark Village and Northwood Common's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hallmark Village and Northwood Common currently offering any rent specials?
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hallmark Village and Northwood Common pet-friendly?
No, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common offer parking?
Yes, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common offers parking.
Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have a pool?
No, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common does not have a pool.
Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have accessible units?
No, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common does not have accessible units.
Does Hallmark Village and Northwood Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hallmark Village and Northwood Common has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St
Lowell, MA 01850
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road
Lowell, MA 01824
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street
Lowell, MA 01852
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr
Lowell, MA 01876
River Crossing
2 Village Ln
Lowell, MA 01879
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue
Lowell, MA 01850
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place
Lowell, MA 01876

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 BedroomsLowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly ApartmentsLowell Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketvilleThe AcreSouth Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of MusicBoston College