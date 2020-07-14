Hallmark Village and Northwood Common.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River. A short trip over the Rourke Bridge and you will be walking, biking, or kayaking along the river. There is even a popular beach area and a boat launch. Seasonal concerts, festivals, regattas and community activities are just minutes away. Nearby popular shopping and local eateries add to the convenience of living at Hallmark Village. All of this and more at Hallmark Village!



This community does not accept pets but we have three other Heritage Properties that do:

Hillcrest Gardens, Edgewood Gardens and River Crossing.

Please call for more information.