Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court carport dog park game room media room pool table volleyball court

We are accepting appointments for in-person tours via appointment only as well as virtual tours!



Relax in style at Halstead Framingham Apartments. From our chic interiors to our expansive pool scape and fitness center, our apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts, are designed with your comfort in mind. We’ve created a peaceful, hassle-free environment overlooking the Framingham Country Club and golf course with easy access to nearby dining and shopping and an easy commute into Boston. Choose from one of our unique floor plans with a variety of enviable amenities so you can find a suitable living space for your dynamic lifestyle. Embrace ease and convenience at Halstead Framingham Apartments.