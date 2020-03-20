All apartments in Framingham
5 Hemlock Lane

5 Hemlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA 01701

Amenities

3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings, hardwood flooring, master walk-in closet. Ideal home for those seeking privacy without needing to purchase home. 2 Stall garage with plenty of extra off street parking and rear yard space allows for recreational activities.

Requirements:
First Month Rent and Security Deposit
Background Screening of all adult Leaseholders 18 years of age and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Hemlock Lane have any available units?
5 Hemlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Framingham, MA.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Hemlock Lane have?
Some of 5 Hemlock Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Hemlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Hemlock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Hemlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Hemlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Framingham.
Does 5 Hemlock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Hemlock Lane does offer parking.
Does 5 Hemlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Hemlock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Hemlock Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Hemlock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Hemlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Hemlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Hemlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Hemlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
