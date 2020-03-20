5 Hemlock Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings, hardwood flooring, master walk-in closet. Ideal home for those seeking privacy without needing to purchase home. 2 Stall garage with plenty of extra off street parking and rear yard space allows for recreational activities.



Requirements:

First Month Rent and Security Deposit

Background Screening of all adult Leaseholders 18 years of age and older.



No Pets Allowed



