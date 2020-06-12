All apartments in Chelsea
50 Heard St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

50 Heard St.

50 Heard Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Heard Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Addison-Orange

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
new construction
Newly constructed, chic and sophisticated apartments available in Chelsea. No expenses were spared in the building of this amazing, high-end community. Lucky residents will be able to come home to a richly appointed living space that has never been lived in before. Fantastic location close to Chelsea commuter rail T station! Hop on the T to go only one stop to Boston's North Station. If you drive, then utilize the free off-street parking and hop in the car to easily get to route 1, 93, Everett, Medford, Malden, Revere, and Winthrop. It's also very close to the Mystic Mall which has a Market Basket, Starbucks, and other retail stores. The community features: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION -2 Blocks to the T Station -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Central Air Conditioning -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -White Quartz Stone Countertops -Custom Espresso Cabinetry -Gorgeous Bamboo Hardwood Floors -High Ceilings -Full Ultra-Modern Designer Bathroom! -Walk-In Closets! -Oversized Windows -State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Cross-Fit Studio -Outdoor Pool and Sun Deck Lounge -On Site Dog Daycare Facility! -Concierge -Spa Service -Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit and Grilling Stations -Theater Room -Community Club Suite with Chef's Kitchen -Breathtaking Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Fireplace -Network Cafe with Wi-Fi -Off-Street Parking $35 -Garage Parking available for rent -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and Availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Heard St. have any available units?
50 Heard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chelsea, MA.
What amenities does 50 Heard St. have?
Some of 50 Heard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Heard St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Heard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Heard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Heard St. is pet friendly.
Does 50 Heard St. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Heard St. does offer parking.
Does 50 Heard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Heard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Heard St. have a pool?
Yes, 50 Heard St. has a pool.
Does 50 Heard St. have accessible units?
No, 50 Heard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Heard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Heard St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Heard St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Heard St. has units with air conditioning.
