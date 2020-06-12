50 Heard St.

Amenities
Newly constructed, chic and sophisticated apartments available in Chelsea. No expenses were spared in the building of this amazing, high-end community. Lucky residents will be able to come home to a richly appointed living space that has never been lived in before. Fantastic location close to Chelsea commuter rail T station! Hop on the T to go only one stop to Boston's North Station. If you drive, then utilize the free off-street parking and hop in the car to easily get to route 1, 93, Everett, Medford, Malden, Revere, and Winthrop. It's also very close to the Mystic Mall which has a Market Basket, Starbucks, and other retail stores. The community features: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION -2 Blocks to the T Station -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Central Air Conditioning -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -White Quartz Stone Countertops -Custom Espresso Cabinetry -Gorgeous Bamboo Hardwood Floors -High Ceilings -Full Ultra-Modern Designer Bathroom! -Walk-In Closets! -Oversized Windows -State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Cross-Fit Studio -Outdoor Pool and Sun Deck Lounge -On Site Dog Daycare Facility! -Concierge -Spa Service -Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit and Grilling Stations -Theater Room -Community Club Suite with Chef's Kitchen -Breathtaking Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Fireplace -Network Cafe with Wi-Fi -Off-Street Parking $35 -Garage Parking available for rent -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and Availability are subject to change daily
Terms: One year lease