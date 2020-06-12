50 Heard St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby media room new construction

Newly constructed, chic and sophisticated apartments available in Chelsea. No expenses were spared in the building of this amazing, high-end community. Lucky residents will be able to come home to a richly appointed living space that has never been lived in before. Fantastic location close to Chelsea commuter rail T station! Hop on the T to go only one stop to Boston's North Station. If you drive, then utilize the free off-street parking and hop in the car to easily get to route 1, 93, Everett, Medford, Malden, Revere, and Winthrop. It's also very close to the Mystic Mall which has a Market Basket, Starbucks, and other retail stores. The community features: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION -2 Blocks to the T Station -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Central Air Conditioning -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -White Quartz Stone Countertops -Custom Espresso Cabinetry -Gorgeous Bamboo Hardwood Floors -High Ceilings -Full Ultra-Modern Designer Bathroom! -Walk-In Closets! -Oversized Windows -State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Cross-Fit Studio -Outdoor Pool and Sun Deck Lounge -On Site Dog Daycare Facility! -Concierge -Spa Service -Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit and Grilling Stations -Theater Room -Community Club Suite with Chef's Kitchen -Breathtaking Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Fireplace -Network Cafe with Wi-Fi -Off-Street Parking $35 -Garage Parking available for rent -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and Availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease