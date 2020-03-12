Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Canton
Find more places like 59 Waterfall Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Canton, MA
/
59 Waterfall Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA 02021
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have any available units?
59 Waterfall Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Canton, MA
.
What amenities does 59 Waterfall Dr. have?
Some of 59 Waterfall Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 59 Waterfall Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Waterfall Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Waterfall Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Canton
.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. offer parking?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Waterfall Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have a pool?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have accessible units?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Waterfall Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr
Canton, MA 02021
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way
Canton, MA 02021
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St
Canton, MA 02021
Similar Pages
Canton 1 Bedrooms
Canton 2 Bedrooms
Canton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Canton Accessible Apartments
Canton Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Lynn, MA
Newport East, RI
Wellesley, MA
Taunton, MA
Attleboro, MA
Derry, NH
New Bedford, MA
Milford, MA
Central Falls, RI
Newport, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Apartments Near Colleges
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Babson College
Becker College
Hult International Business School