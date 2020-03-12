All apartments in Canton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

59 Waterfall Dr.

59 Waterfall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA 02021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have any available units?
59 Waterfall Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, MA.
What amenities does 59 Waterfall Dr. have?
Some of 59 Waterfall Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Waterfall Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Waterfall Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Waterfall Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. offer parking?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Waterfall Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have a pool?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have accessible units?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Waterfall Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Waterfall Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Waterfall Dr. has units with air conditioning.
