/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:57 PM
491 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canton, MA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
824 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
4 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
871 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
862 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
21 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
846 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Similar Pages
Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanton 3 BedroomsCanton Accessible Apartments
Canton Apartments with BalconyCanton Apartments with GarageCanton Apartments with GymCanton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MALynn, MANewport East, RI