3 bedroom apartments
623 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canton, MA
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 Unit Available
43 Cherokee Road
43 Cherokee Road, Canton, MA
Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Norwood Centre
8 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
346 Hyde Park Ave
346 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 2 bath is just minutes walking distance from Forest Hills Train Station. Renovated finishes offer hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
17 Walk Hill St 3
17 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010 Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated.
Franklin Field South
1 Unit Available
20 Wilcock Street 3
20 Wilcock Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 3rd Floor Apt, Easy To Commute In All Directions - Property Id: 105710 Great property located on the Dorchester/Mattapan line. Easy access to public transportation and commute in all directions with ease.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
56 Neponset Ave Unit 2
56 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck
Southern Mattapan
1 Unit Available
96 Itasca St Unit 5
96 Itasca St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
967 sqft
96 Itasca St Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Good sized 3 Bedroom in the heart of Mattapan - Good sized 3 bed 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Mattapan. Building includes off-street parking in the back. This home is close to the public transportation.
Brook Farm
1 Unit Available
78 Parklawn Rd
78 Parklawn Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> Entire Single Family House!! <=== - Property Id: 293079 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire Single Family home on a quiet street in West Roxbury near the Brookline Border.
Lower Washington - Mount Hope
1 Unit Available
24 Gardenside Street 2
24 Gardenside Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
24 Gardenside - Roslindale - Property Id: 292995 "Come see this sunlit 3 bedroom apartment on a quiet street in Roslindale. Short walk to Roslindale Village, this unit's location on a quiet street is incredible.
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
637 Walk hill 5
637 Walk Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Great 3 Bed in Mattapan - Property Id: 287082 Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
9 Wenham St.
9 Wenham Street, Boston, MA
Terms: One year lease
Lower Washington - Mount Hope
1 Unit Available
32 Cummins Hwy
32 Cummins Highway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1246 sqft
Terms: One year lease
