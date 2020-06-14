Apartment List
221 Apartments for rent in Canton, MA with garage

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
43 Cherokee Road
43 Cherokee Road, Canton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
4750 sqft
Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
12 Larch
12 Larch Place, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1437 sqft
Welcome to your spacious new home, fully equipped with all the amenities you've been looking for. The modern chef's kitchen features ample granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
9 Wyvern St.
9 Wyvern Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Recently update large 2 bed with living room, dining room, 4 season porch, new kitchen floor, granit kitchen, new SS appliance, Free laundry in basement. lots of closets and windows, storage in basement. 1 garage parking space for a fee.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2481 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
A.O. Flats at Forest Hills
95 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
706 sqft
Welcome to Boston’s newest, residential community located in the hip and lively Forest Hills neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Forest Hills Orange Line and Commuter Rail Station are steps away.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bellevue Hill
1 Unit Available
235 Park St
235 Park Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
*** Spacious Single Family style townhouse *** Gorgeous 8 room/ Four Bedroom Colonial design. * Roomy ( 2400 sf). *. Stunning high end Chef's Kitchen / Center Island. * Large Living Room/ formal Dining Room *.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lower Washington - Mount Hope
1 Unit Available
4109 Washington Street
4109 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Half broker fee pd by landlord! Short term lease Sept. 1 2020 to Apr. 30, 2021 in the heart of Roslindale Square charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with in-unit laundry and garage parking.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
333 Ricciuti Drive
333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1496 sqft
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Bradford Road
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1688 sqft
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canton, MA

Canton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

