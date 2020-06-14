Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

221 Apartments for rent in Canton, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Canton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Roxbury Center
36 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Canton, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Canton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

