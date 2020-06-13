/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
65 Accessible Apartments for rent in Canton, MA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Columbia Point
124 Units Available
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
South Quincy
36 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,960
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Columbia Point
215 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,976
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,398
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,468
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Marina Bay
15 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
16 Units Available
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,840
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,568
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,508
1149 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,851
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,043
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Similar Pages
Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanton 3 BedroomsCanton Accessible Apartments
Canton Apartments with BalconyCanton Apartments with GarageCanton Apartments with GymCanton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MALynn, MANewport East, RI