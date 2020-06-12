/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
221 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Canton, MA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
44 Waterfall Dr.
44 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
28 Waterfall Dr.
28 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1103 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
33 Waterfall Dr.
33 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Waterfall Dr.
31 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1096 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Norwood
20 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
165 Plymouth Dr.
165 Plymouth Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Roxbury Center
36 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
17 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1300 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
