52 Evergreen

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Heat and Hot Water Included in the rent. Large 2 bedroom apartment available for lease on Evergreen Street in Jamaica Plain. Unit features built in A/C working fireplace oak floors heat and hot water included in the rent. Laundry room available in building