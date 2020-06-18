All apartments in Canton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

52 Evergreen

52 Evergreen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

52 Evergreen Circle, Canton, MA 02021

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Heat and Hot Water Included in the rent. Large 2 bedroom apartment available for lease on Evergreen Street in Jamaica Plain. Unit features built in A/C working fireplace oak floors heat and hot water included in the rent. Laundry room available in building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Evergreen have any available units?
52 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, MA.
What amenities does 52 Evergreen have?
Some of 52 Evergreen's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
52 Evergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 52 Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 52 Evergreen offer parking?
No, 52 Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 52 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 52 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 52 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 52 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Evergreen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Evergreen has units with air conditioning.
