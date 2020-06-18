Heat and Hot Water Included in the rent. Large 2 bedroom apartment available for lease on Evergreen Street in Jamaica Plain. Unit features built in A/C working fireplace oak floors heat and hot water included in the rent. Laundry room available in building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 Evergreen have any available units?
52 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, MA.
What amenities does 52 Evergreen have?
Some of 52 Evergreen's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
52 Evergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.