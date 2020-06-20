169 Monsignor Obrien Highway

Amenities

Top floor light and bright East Cambridge one bedroom condo now available for lease! Open floor plan, high ceilings, central air, granite counters, stainless appliances, garage parking, in unit laundry, secure building with fitness center, media room & business center. Premium location directly across from the Lechmere Green Line MBTA station. Enjoy the best of Cambridge and Boston at your door step. Area attractions include the Charles River Esplanade, Museum of Science, North Point Park & the shops and restaurants of the Cambridgeside Galleria. Close proximity to Kendall Sq, M.I.T., Harvard University, Mass. General Hospital, Mass. Eye & Ear, Somerville & assembly row, Charlestown & much more. Star Market & Whole foods near by. Easy access to all major routes including 93, Rt 1, MA90 (Mass. Pike), Memorial & Storrow Drive. You really can have it all in East Cambridge. Call today for your private, socially distanced showing or to request the virtual tour.



Terms: One year lease