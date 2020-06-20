All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

169 Monsignor Obrien Highway

169 Monsignor O'brien Highway · (617) 964-3300
Location

169 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Top floor light and bright East Cambridge one bedroom condo now available for lease! Open floor plan, high ceilings, central air, granite counters, stainless appliances, garage parking, in unit laundry, secure building with fitness center, media room & business center. Premium location directly across from the Lechmere Green Line MBTA station. Enjoy the best of Cambridge and Boston at your door step. Area attractions include the Charles River Esplanade, Museum of Science, North Point Park & the shops and restaurants of the Cambridgeside Galleria. Close proximity to Kendall Sq, M.I.T., Harvard University, Mass. General Hospital, Mass. Eye & Ear, Somerville & assembly row, Charlestown & much more. Star Market & Whole foods near by. Easy access to all major routes including 93, Rt 1, MA90 (Mass. Pike), Memorial & Storrow Drive. You really can have it all in East Cambridge. Call today for your private, socially distanced showing or to request the virtual tour.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have any available units?
169 Monsignor Obrien Highway has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have?
Some of 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway currently offering any rent specials?
169 Monsignor Obrien Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway pet-friendly?
No, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway offer parking?
Yes, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway does offer parking.
Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have a pool?
Yes, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway has a pool.
Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have accessible units?
No, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Monsignor Obrien Highway has units with dishwashers.
