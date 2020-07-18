All apartments in Brookline
Winchester House

19 Winchester St · (617) 888-5727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Winchester St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8th · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 8th Available 09/01/20 top floor with balcony! pool! and more - Property Id: 314448

Beautiful 8th floor one bedroom apartment available for 9/1! Boasting with sunlight and facing Winchester St with your private balcony! Exclusively, this condo has been renovated with a black granite countertop, stainless appliances and renovated bathroom. The owner is a local resident and his tenants tend to stay 2-3 years as he is a wonderful person to rent from. This condo building has a pool on site, garbage chute on each floor and a laundry facility right off the elevator. Heat and Hot Water is included, one outdoor parking is available for $200 on site for rent. Please no pets.

When you inquire about this ad, please provide your email address and the details of your move- thank you very much!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/19-winchester-st-brookline-ma-unit-8th/314448
Property Id 314448

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5971083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winchester House have any available units?
Winchester House has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Winchester House have?
Some of Winchester House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winchester House currently offering any rent specials?
Winchester House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winchester House pet-friendly?
No, Winchester House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does Winchester House offer parking?
Yes, Winchester House offers parking.
Does Winchester House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Winchester House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Winchester House have a pool?
Yes, Winchester House has a pool.
Does Winchester House have accessible units?
No, Winchester House does not have accessible units.
Does Winchester House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winchester House has units with dishwashers.
Does Winchester House have units with air conditioning?
No, Winchester House does not have units with air conditioning.
