Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite. Location is close to both Longwood Med and Boston University! Bus: 66, Harvard St @ Beacon St (0.49 mi) Tram: C, Kent Street (0.36 mi) Bus: 47, Mountfort St @ Lenox St (0.37 mi) Bus: 57, Commonwealth Ave @ Pleasant St (0.18 mi) Tram: B, Saint Paul Street (0.17 mi)



Terms: One year lease