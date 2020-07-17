All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

831 East 2nd St Unit 1

831 East Second Street · (617) 678-6923
Location

831 East Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 1st floor 1 bedroom unit with exclusive deck overlooking exclusive fenced in back yard. Unit features stainless appliances, hardwood floors, very high ceilings and nice closet space. Laundry in the basement. Additional room great for an office - too small for 2nd bedroom room mate situation. Steps to M Street park and Castle Island, easy access to public transportation, downtown financial district, Mass Pike, I-93, and Logan Airport. Applications should include rental references & income verification. Tenant to pay one month rental fee. No Smoking. No Pets. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have any available units?
831 East 2nd St Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
831 East 2nd St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 East 2nd St Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
