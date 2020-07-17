831 East 2nd St Unit 1

Amenities

Fantastic 1st floor 1 bedroom unit with exclusive deck overlooking exclusive fenced in back yard. Unit features stainless appliances, hardwood floors, very high ceilings and nice closet space. Laundry in the basement. Additional room great for an office - too small for 2nd bedroom room mate situation. Steps to M Street park and Castle Island, easy access to public transportation, downtown financial district, Mass Pike, I-93, and Logan Airport. Applications should include rental references & income verification. Tenant to pay one month rental fee. No Smoking. No Pets. Available September 1st.