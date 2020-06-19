79 Phillips St Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

3 Available 09/01/20 Rare floor through 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor of a professionally managed building. Renovated unit with hardwood floors, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, kitchen with dishwasher and disposal in a quiet professional building just one block from Charles Circle, T, Charles Street, and MGH. Heat and hot water included in the rent, shared laundry in the building and a HUGE COMMON PATIO! So convenient to everything boston has to offer- call me today for more info!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5729823)