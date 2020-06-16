All apartments in Boston
56 Liverpool

56 Liverpool Street · (617) 797-5043
Location

56 Liverpool Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Brand new, modern & renovated (to the studs) 1bed/1bath just .1 mile from Maverick Square & T stop. Located around the corner from the famous Reelhouse restaurant on the water as well as the water taxi shuttle which brings you directly to Charlestown, the North End and Seaport. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. Just one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also just an ten minute walk to the Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Liverpool have any available units?
56 Liverpool has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Liverpool have?
Some of 56 Liverpool's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Liverpool currently offering any rent specials?
56 Liverpool isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Liverpool pet-friendly?
No, 56 Liverpool is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 Liverpool offer parking?
No, 56 Liverpool does not offer parking.
Does 56 Liverpool have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Liverpool offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Liverpool have a pool?
No, 56 Liverpool does not have a pool.
Does 56 Liverpool have accessible units?
No, 56 Liverpool does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Liverpool have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Liverpool does not have units with dishwashers.
