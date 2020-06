Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

ROOM RENTAL

Don't miss out on this newly renovated 4 bed 2 full bath unit located in Savin Hill Dorchester Boston. Hardwood floors throughout with great natural lighting. Full tile kitchen with granite counter tops and equipped with stainless steel appliances. Free in-unit laundry inside the apartment. All rooms have their own indoor closet. Easy access to public transportation. Plenty of restaurants and markets within walking distance. Close to UMass Boston and I-93 highway. Spacious overall and includes a private outdoor back porch. First month, last month, security deposit, and 1 month's broker fee.