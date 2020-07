Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R Available 09/01/20 **2 BED 1.5 BATH IS HUGE**PARKING INCL, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, A/C** - This gorgeous bi level condo is for rent in the Port Norfolk part of Dorchester. This unit has an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, crown molding, gas fireplace, a private deck and an off street parking spot. This unit is close to Pope John Paul park, Venezia and easy access to 93 South or North.



CONTACT KYLE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



(RLNE5912774)