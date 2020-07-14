Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic Duplex Condo, with THE BEST Location! Totally RENOVATED Two Bed Upper Floor Condo on Hanson Street. BOTH BEDROOMS w/ Brand NEW PRIVATE/Master BATHROOMS including Radiant Heat. Both Bathrooms Have Large Windows & Great Natural Light. Modern Kitchen featuring Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, incl. Dishwasher & GAS Stove. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Great Light. 2 Private NEWLY Done HUGE Decks. Hardwood Floors. NEW in Unit Washer & Dryer. Steps to Restaurants, Bars, Parks, etc. See it and You'll Love it. Pets allowed! ( possibly extra charge )



Terms: One year lease