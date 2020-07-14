All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
38 Hanson
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

38 Hanson

38 Hanson Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 Hanson Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic Duplex Condo, with THE BEST Location! Totally RENOVATED Two Bed Upper Floor Condo on Hanson Street. BOTH BEDROOMS w/ Brand NEW PRIVATE/Master BATHROOMS including Radiant Heat. Both Bathrooms Have Large Windows & Great Natural Light. Modern Kitchen featuring Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, incl. Dishwasher & GAS Stove. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Great Light. 2 Private NEWLY Done HUGE Decks. Hardwood Floors. NEW in Unit Washer & Dryer. Steps to Restaurants, Bars, Parks, etc. See it and You'll Love it. Pets allowed! ( possibly extra charge )

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Hanson have any available units?
38 Hanson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Hanson have?
Some of 38 Hanson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Hanson currently offering any rent specials?
38 Hanson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Hanson pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Hanson is pet friendly.
Does 38 Hanson offer parking?
No, 38 Hanson does not offer parking.
Does 38 Hanson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Hanson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Hanson have a pool?
No, 38 Hanson does not have a pool.
Does 38 Hanson have accessible units?
No, 38 Hanson does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Hanson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Hanson has units with dishwashers.
