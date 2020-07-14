Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic Duplex Condo, with THE BEST Location! Totally RENOVATED Two Bed Upper Floor Condo on Hanson Street. BOTH BEDROOMS w/ Brand NEW PRIVATE/Master BATHROOMS including Radiant Heat. Both Bathrooms Have Large Windows & Great Natural Light. Modern Kitchen featuring Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, incl. Dishwasher & GAS Stove. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Great Light. 2 Private NEWLY Done HUGE Decks. Hardwood Floors. NEW in Unit Washer & Dryer. Steps to Restaurants, Bars, Parks, etc. See it and You'll Love it. Pets allowed! ( possibly extra charge )
Terms: One year lease