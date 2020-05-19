All apartments in Boston
360 Market St.

360 Market Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

360 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ideal location Brighton 1 bedroom 1 bath! Walking distance to Brighton Center, plenty of shops, restaurants and bus routes nearby. Heat/hot water included and laundry in building! One parking space included! One month brokers fee applies. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Market St. have any available units?
360 Market St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 360 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
360 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Market St. pet-friendly?
No, 360 Market St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 360 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 360 Market St. does offer parking.
Does 360 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Market St. have a pool?
No, 360 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 360 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 360 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Market St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Market St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Market St. does not have units with air conditioning.
