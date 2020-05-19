360 Market St.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ideal location Brighton 1 bedroom 1 bath! Walking distance to Brighton Center, plenty of shops, restaurants and bus routes nearby. Heat/hot water included and laundry in building! One parking space included! One month brokers fee applies. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease