34 Medfield St.

Professionally managed Fenway apartment. This apartment has been updated tastefully while keeping its vintage character and charm. Spacious rooms, eat-in kitchen, lovely built-ins, French doors, and a decorative fireplace are all little details that make this one of Fenway's most attractive apartments. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Outdoor parking available for $175/month. Great central Boston location. The building sits right outside Audubon Circle. Lots of options for food and entertainment nearby! Minutes to Kenmore Square, Fenway Park, Boston University, and Longwood Medical. Two choices of T Lines one minute away: Take the C Line at Saint Mary's Street or the D Line at Fenway Station. The city is at your fingertips!