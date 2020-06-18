All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

34 Medfield St.

34 Medfield Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Medfield Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Professionally managed Fenway apartment. This apartment has been updated tastefully while keeping its vintage character and charm. Spacious rooms, eat-in kitchen, lovely built-ins, French doors, and a decorative fireplace are all little details that make this one of Fenway's most attractive apartments. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Outdoor parking available for $175/month. Great central Boston location. The building sits right outside Audubon Circle. Lots of options for food and entertainment nearby! Minutes to Kenmore Square, Fenway Park, Boston University, and Longwood Medical. Two choices of T Lines one minute away: Take the C Line at Saint Mary's Street or the D Line at Fenway Station. The city is at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Medfield St. have any available units?
34 Medfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Medfield St. have?
Some of 34 Medfield St.'s amenities include cats allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Medfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Medfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Medfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Medfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 34 Medfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 34 Medfield St. does offer parking.
Does 34 Medfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Medfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Medfield St. have a pool?
No, 34 Medfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Medfield St. have accessible units?
No, 34 Medfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Medfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Medfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
