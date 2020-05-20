33 Claymoss Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is an incredibly spacious three bedroom one bathroom apartment just steps from the T as well as a short walk to the BC shuttle, Cleveland Circle, and the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Location is prime and this apartment includes two off street parking spots in the rent. If you commute via public transit as well as owning a car you will be pleased to find ample buses and trains are available in the are such, the list includes: Bus: 86, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Wallingford Rd (0.41 mi) Bus: 57, Cambridge St opp Elko St (0.40 mi) Tram: B, Washington Street (0.13 mi) Bus: 501, Winship St @ Union St (0.39 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Euston St (0.03 mi) Tram: C, Dean Road (0.48 mi)



Terms: One year lease