Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:13 PM

33 Claymoss Rd.

33 Claymoss Road · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Claymoss Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 999999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
This is an incredibly spacious three bedroom one bathroom apartment just steps from the T as well as a short walk to the BC shuttle, Cleveland Circle, and the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Location is prime and this apartment includes two off street parking spots in the rent. If you commute via public transit as well as owning a car you will be pleased to find ample buses and trains are available in the are such, the list includes: Bus: 86, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Wallingford Rd (0.41 mi) Bus: 57, Cambridge St opp Elko St (0.40 mi) Tram: B, Washington Street (0.13 mi) Bus: 501, Winship St @ Union St (0.39 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Euston St (0.03 mi) Tram: C, Dean Road (0.48 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Claymoss Rd. have any available units?
33 Claymoss Rd. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Claymoss Rd. have?
Some of 33 Claymoss Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Claymoss Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Claymoss Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Claymoss Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Claymoss Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Claymoss Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 33 Claymoss Rd. does offer parking.
Does 33 Claymoss Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Claymoss Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Claymoss Rd. have a pool?
No, 33 Claymoss Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Claymoss Rd. have accessible units?
No, 33 Claymoss Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Claymoss Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Claymoss Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
