Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous one bedroom in the Back Bay with off street parking included. Enjoy the top location in Back Bay in a gorgeous brownstone with private entrance and foyer. Updated bathroom and kitchen make this offering top notch. Wood burning fire place and fully furnished ready for you to move in! Enjoy this spectacular furnished one bedroom unit today.



Terms: One year lease