28 Quint Ave.

JUNE CONDO! - True two bedroom with living room and PORCH! Great deal on this two bedroom apartment located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, tiled kitchen and disposal, full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $150/month. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple.



Terms: One year lease