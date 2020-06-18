228 Kelton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR NOW VACANT - OCTOBER or NOVEMBER move in for a 12 month lease term - hardwood floors throughout - eat in kitchen - front facing unit - lots of sun - refrigerator and stove included - 2 closets in the apartment - great maintenance department directly across the street open M-F - working professionals and students welcome! There is NO FEE on this apartment. Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Allston Street and Warren Street T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 65, 64, Green Line B line Trains. Boston University, Harvard Ave, and Packard's Corner Access in 10 minutes or less walking distance. Call or email Dave at : 617-708-4547 or david@eastcoastrealty(dot)com. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above.



Terms: One year lease