Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

228 Kelton St.

228 Kelton Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Kelton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR NOW VACANT - OCTOBER or NOVEMBER move in for a 12 month lease term - hardwood floors throughout - eat in kitchen - front facing unit - lots of sun - refrigerator and stove included - 2 closets in the apartment - great maintenance department directly across the street open M-F - working professionals and students welcome! There is NO FEE on this apartment. Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Allston Street and Warren Street T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 65, 64, Green Line B line Trains. Boston University, Harvard Ave, and Packard's Corner Access in 10 minutes or less walking distance. Call or email Dave at : 617-708-4547 or david@eastcoastrealty(dot)com. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Kelton St. have any available units?
228 Kelton St. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Kelton St. have?
Some of 228 Kelton St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Kelton St. currently offering any rent specials?
228 Kelton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Kelton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Kelton St. is pet friendly.
Does 228 Kelton St. offer parking?
No, 228 Kelton St. does not offer parking.
Does 228 Kelton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Kelton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Kelton St. have a pool?
No, 228 Kelton St. does not have a pool.
Does 228 Kelton St. have accessible units?
No, 228 Kelton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Kelton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Kelton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
