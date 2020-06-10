207 West Canton Street

Amenities
7 West Canton Street Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful 1 bed+office & private outdoor space. Over 720 sq.ft. Open layout. Updated kitchen. Washed/dryer in-unit. Central Air controlled by Nest. Pet Friendly for a small fee. 2 min walk to Orange T Back Bay or less than 5 min walk to Copley. Broker fee 1 month rent. Unit includes the following: -Private Entrance -Hardwood Floors -All Stainless Steel Appliances -Microwave Oven -Granite countertop eating area -Central Air -Induction Stove Top -Gas Heating -Washer and Dryer in unit -Garbage Disposal -Large Master bedroom -Cable Ready -726 Sq Ft. -Available September 1st. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583788 ]