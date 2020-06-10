207 West Canton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7 West Canton Street Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful 1 bed+office & private outdoor space. Over 720 sq.ft. Open layout. Updated kitchen. Washed/dryer in-unit. Central Air controlled by Nest. Pet Friendly for a small fee. 2 min walk to Orange T Back Bay or less than 5 min walk to Copley. Broker fee 1 month rent. Unit includes the following: -Private Entrance -Hardwood Floors -All Stainless Steel Appliances -Microwave Oven -Granite countertop eating area -Central Air -Induction Stove Top -Gas Heating -Washer and Dryer in unit -Garbage Disposal -Large Master bedroom -Cable Ready -726 Sq Ft. -Available September 1st. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583788 ]