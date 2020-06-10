All apartments in Boston
207 West Canton Street

207 West Canton Street · (617) 818-0801
Location

207 West Canton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7 West Canton Street Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful 1 bed+office & private outdoor space. Over 720 sq.ft. Open layout. Updated kitchen. Washed/dryer in-unit. Central Air controlled by Nest. Pet Friendly for a small fee. 2 min walk to Orange T Back Bay or less than 5 min walk to Copley. Broker fee 1 month rent. Unit includes the following: -Private Entrance -Hardwood Floors -All Stainless Steel Appliances -Microwave Oven -Granite countertop eating area -Central Air -Induction Stove Top -Gas Heating -Washer and Dryer in unit -Garbage Disposal -Large Master bedroom -Cable Ready -726 Sq Ft. -Available September 1st. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583788 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 West Canton Street have any available units?
207 West Canton Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 West Canton Street have?
Some of 207 West Canton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 West Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 West Canton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 West Canton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 West Canton Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 West Canton Street offer parking?
No, 207 West Canton Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 West Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 West Canton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 West Canton Street have a pool?
No, 207 West Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 West Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 207 West Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 West Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 West Canton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
