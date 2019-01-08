All apartments in Boston
204 Hemenway St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

204 Hemenway St.

204 Hemenway Street · (617) 789-4445
Location

204 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
Location: Hemenway Street is in the middle of the North Eastern campus. Walking to classes would take about 2-minutes. This building is located on the end of Hemenway close to the Museum of Fine Arts. Trees line this side street giving you an illusion of being in a tiny residential area. Interiors: Studios, 1-bedrooms, 1-bedroom splits, 2-bedrooms The apartments located in these buildings on Hemenway Street offer many things to their residents. Within the updated kitchens you will find a new gas range, new refridgerator top of the line dishwashers. The kitchen's are clean and in perfect condition making every meal taste that much better. The apartments feature new hardwood flooring, large windows, high ceilings and good storage space. These apartments are perfect for students attending one of the many colleges within walking distance, young professionals and anyone looking for a bright, clean apartment to call home. Extras: Laundry located in the building, heat and hot water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Hemenway St. have any available units?
204 Hemenway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Hemenway St. have?
Some of 204 Hemenway St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 Hemenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 204 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 204 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 204 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 204 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 204 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 204 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Hemenway St. has units with dishwashers.
