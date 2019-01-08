204 Hemenway St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location: Hemenway Street is in the middle of the North Eastern campus. Walking to classes would take about 2-minutes. This building is located on the end of Hemenway close to the Museum of Fine Arts. Trees line this side street giving you an illusion of being in a tiny residential area. Interiors: Studios, 1-bedrooms, 1-bedroom splits, 2-bedrooms The apartments located in these buildings on Hemenway Street offer many things to their residents. Within the updated kitchens you will find a new gas range, new refridgerator top of the line dishwashers. The kitchen's are clean and in perfect condition making every meal taste that much better. The apartments feature new hardwood flooring, large windows, high ceilings and good storage space. These apartments are perfect for students attending one of the many colleges within walking distance, young professionals and anyone looking for a bright, clean apartment to call home. Extras: Laundry located in the building, heat and hot water included.



Terms: One year lease