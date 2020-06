Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Renovated Spacious Bi-level 4 bedroom unit with 2 extra rooms that can be used as an offices or guest bedroom. The feel of single family home with enough space for the whole family. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, huge windows, sun lit rooms and more storage then you know what to do with. Walking distance to Orange Line transportation, 1 mile away from Northeastern University restaurants hospitals and colleges this home works for many living situations. Come see this freshly updated beauty for yourself!!



Terms: One year lease