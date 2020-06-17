All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6

1682 Washington Street · (845) 729-1918
Location

1682 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location, spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath is located in the majestic Allen House (Washington & Worcester Sq.) Recently renovated, this home features granite & cherry kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, great light (this is street level, not below grade) in unit laundry, generous closet space, master bedroom suite, central air, pet friendly & a HUGE COMMON ROOFDECK! The entrance to this home is on Worcester Sq.. Steps to the Silver Line, restaurants & shops. Walk Score has given this location a "95".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have any available units?
1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have?
Some of 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
