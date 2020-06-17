1682 Washington Street - 6, Unit 6

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location, spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath is located in the majestic Allen House (Washington & Worcester Sq.) Recently renovated, this home features granite & cherry kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, great light (this is street level, not below grade) in unit laundry, generous closet space, master bedroom suite, central air, pet friendly & a HUGE COMMON ROOFDECK! The entrance to this home is on Worcester Sq.. Steps to the Silver Line, restaurants & shops. Walk Score has given this location a "95".