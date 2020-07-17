167 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

One bedroom condo in high quality brownstone building located on Commonwealth Avenue between Dartmouth and Exeter Streets. This home features new granite countertops, a dishwasher/disposal, microwave, parquet floors, fireplace, central air, & newer windows. Fourth floor rear facing unit in elevator building. 655 square feet of living space. Rent includes hot water and building provided air conditioning (tenant only pays for the blower). Tenant pays electric heat. Laundry and additional storage in the building. Walk to Copley stop of the Green Line. Direct access full parking space right behind the building available for rent.



Terms: One year lease