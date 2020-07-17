All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
167 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

167 Commonwealth Ave.

167 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 388-3585
Location

167 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
One bedroom condo in high quality brownstone building located on Commonwealth Avenue between Dartmouth and Exeter Streets. This home features new granite countertops, a dishwasher/disposal, microwave, parquet floors, fireplace, central air, & newer windows. Fourth floor rear facing unit in elevator building. 655 square feet of living space. Rent includes hot water and building provided air conditioning (tenant only pays for the blower). Tenant pays electric heat. Laundry and additional storage in the building. Walk to Copley stop of the Green Line. Direct access full parking space right behind the building available for rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
167 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 167 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
167 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 167 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 167 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 167 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 167 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
