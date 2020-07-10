165 Tremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator parking garage

Incredible, front facing unit at the Grandview on the Boston Common featuring two beds, two baths and garage parking! Enjoy a cup of morning coffee in the bright & sunny, oversized living & dining space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful views of the Common. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, en-suite bath with double sinks and marble vanity. The second bedroom is large and spacious with access to a second full bath. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, central air, 24 hour concierge, and direct access garage parking. Take in the city from the large common roof deck with unparalleled views of the Boston skyline, Public Garden, Boston Common, and Charles River. Heat & hot water included. Close proximity to public transportation and the shops & restaurants of Downtown Boston, Beacon Hill & Back Bay. Pets considered. Available 8/1 or sooner.