Boston, MA
165 Tremont Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:43 AM

165 Tremont Street

165 Tremont Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
garage
Incredible, front facing unit at the Grandview on the Boston Common featuring two beds, two baths and garage parking! Enjoy a cup of morning coffee in the bright & sunny, oversized living & dining space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful views of the Common. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, en-suite bath with double sinks and marble vanity. The second bedroom is large and spacious with access to a second full bath. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, central air, 24 hour concierge, and direct access garage parking. Take in the city from the large common roof deck with unparalleled views of the Boston skyline, Public Garden, Boston Common, and Charles River. Heat & hot water included. Close proximity to public transportation and the shops & restaurants of Downtown Boston, Beacon Hill & Back Bay. Pets considered. Available 8/1 or sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Tremont Street have any available units?
165 Tremont Street has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Tremont Street have?
Some of 165 Tremont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Tremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 165 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 165 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Tremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 165 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.
