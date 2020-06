Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Spectacular Single Family Home, gutted to the studs. 3 Beds, 2 1/2 Baths a total of 1932 sqft all spread out in Four Levels, Hardwood and Marble Floors Throughout, Custom Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Centered Island With Wine Cooler, Central AC and Heat, Top Floor Master Suite With Walk in Closet and Private Spa Like Bathroom. Five minutes walk to the Airport T stop and super convenient access to both the 90 and 1A. Vacant and easy to show!



Terms: One year lease