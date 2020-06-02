146 Worcester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking

Gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of the south end w/amazing city views from the roof deck. Huge oversized single floor living home w/ lovely period details like fireplace and mantle, yet modern w/ central air/heating, gas cooking, in unit laundry, renovated baths and kitchen. Huge closets in every bedroom nicely outfitted w/ professional closet systems. Located right next to community gardens, the setting is the perfect South End spot. Walk to your new favorite coffee spot, Render coffee, carry out lobster Rolls at Lobster on a Roll, & walk to multiple grocery stores makes your life very easy to live w/out a car. Ready for mid June occupancy- August 1, 2020. One year lease preferred. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Rental parking available for $175 per month w/ direct access from the building.