All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 146 Worcester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
146 Worcester St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

146 Worcester St

146 Worcester Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of the south end w/amazing city views from the roof deck. Huge oversized single floor living home w/ lovely period details like fireplace and mantle, yet modern w/ central air/heating, gas cooking, in unit laundry, renovated baths and kitchen. Huge closets in every bedroom nicely outfitted w/ professional closet systems. Located right next to community gardens, the setting is the perfect South End spot. Walk to your new favorite coffee spot, Render coffee, carry out lobster Rolls at Lobster on a Roll, & walk to multiple grocery stores makes your life very easy to live w/out a car. Ready for mid June occupancy- August 1, 2020. One year lease preferred. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Rental parking available for $175 per month w/ direct access from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Worcester St have any available units?
146 Worcester St has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Worcester St have?
Some of 146 Worcester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Worcester St currently offering any rent specials?
146 Worcester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Worcester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Worcester St is pet friendly.
Does 146 Worcester St offer parking?
Yes, 146 Worcester St does offer parking.
Does 146 Worcester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Worcester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Worcester St have a pool?
No, 146 Worcester St does not have a pool.
Does 146 Worcester St have accessible units?
No, 146 Worcester St does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Worcester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Worcester St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 146 Worcester St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity