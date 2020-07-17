141 Brighton

Amenities

Available 9/1 - Modern 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment available for rent in prime Allston location. Walking distance to Packard's Corner/Harvard Ave Green Line, Boston University, supermarkets, and restaurants and shops in Allston Village! Features include: Laundry in unit, central AC, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, and hardwood floors throughout. No pets and no short term leases. Photos from prior tenants. Transportation: - Green Line: Green Line- Packard's Corner or Harvard Ave - Bus Routes: 51, 57, 57A, 66 - Easy access to Storrow Drive and I-90



Terms: One year lease