Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

141 Brighton

141 Brighton Avenue · (617) 506-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Brighton Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 9/1 - Modern 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment available for rent in prime Allston location. Walking distance to Packard's Corner/Harvard Ave Green Line, Boston University, supermarkets, and restaurants and shops in Allston Village! Features include: Laundry in unit, central AC, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, and hardwood floors throughout. No pets and no short term leases. Photos from prior tenants. Transportation: - Green Line: Green Line- Packard's Corner or Harvard Ave - Bus Routes: 51, 57, 57A, 66 - Easy access to Storrow Drive and I-90

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Brighton have any available units?
141 Brighton has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Brighton have?
Some of 141 Brighton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
141 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 141 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 141 Brighton offer parking?
No, 141 Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 141 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Brighton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Brighton have a pool?
No, 141 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 141 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 141 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Brighton has units with dishwashers.
