Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402



Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston. Management is located on site and take great care of their properties AND tenants. Across the street from the Allston T stop. This unit does not have a full size fridge or oven. Small fridge with a hot plate.

Cat's allowed at no extra charge.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1384-commonwealth-ave-allston-ma-unit-11/314402

Property Id 314402



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940467)