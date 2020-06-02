124 Chandler Street, Unit A

Amenities

Updated, Garden level 1 Bedroom in Back Bay with private outdoor space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite counters, and a breakfast bar! Lots of character and charm with exposed brick and hardwood floors through out the property. Large, private outdoor patio/ garden space is a rare find in the city and it even has its own private entrance to Lawrence St. Fabulous, central location in Back Bay near Columbus Ave, Commonwealth Ave, Mass Pike, Storrow Drive & public transportation! This property is a must see!