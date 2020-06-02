All apartments in Boston
124 Chandler Street, Unit A
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

124 Chandler Street, Unit A

124 Chandler Street · (845) 729-1918
Location

124 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated, Garden level 1 Bedroom in Back Bay with private outdoor space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite counters, and a breakfast bar! Lots of character and charm with exposed brick and hardwood floors through out the property. Large, private outdoor patio/ garden space is a rare find in the city and it even has its own private entrance to Lawrence St. Fabulous, central location in Back Bay near Columbus Ave, Commonwealth Ave, Mass Pike, Storrow Drive & public transportation! This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have any available units?
124 Chandler Street, Unit A has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have?
Some of 124 Chandler Street, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Chandler Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
124 Chandler Street, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Chandler Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A offer parking?
No, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Chandler Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Chandler Street, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
