All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1177 Commonwealth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1177 Commonwealth Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1177 Commonwealth Ave

1177 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 410-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1177 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom apartment near Brookline! - Property Id: 244193

Available September 1st!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with high ceilings right in Packard's Corner! Heat/hot water included. Huge living room with decorative fire place and bay windows, allowing for tons of natural sunlight. Eat-in modern kitchen with dishwasher, and two large bedrooms. Laundry on-site and cat friendly.
Text, call, or email me for a showing!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244193
Property Id 244193

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5876931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
1177 Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 1177 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 1177 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 Commonwealth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 1177 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1177 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Commonwealth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1177 Commonwealth Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
The Longwood
1575 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity