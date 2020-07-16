1177 Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom apartment near Brookline! - Property Id: 244193



Available September 1st!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with high ceilings right in Packard's Corner! Heat/hot water included. Huge living room with decorative fire place and bay windows, allowing for tons of natural sunlight. Eat-in modern kitchen with dishwasher, and two large bedrooms. Laundry on-site and cat friendly.

Text, call, or email me for a showing!

Best,

Sam

No Dogs Allowed



