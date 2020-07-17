All apartments in Boston
1175 Boylston St.

1175 Boylston Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1175 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Nice basement unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bath~Heat and Hot Water IncludedLaundry in Building Rent includes cooking heat and hot water. Laundry facilities on site. No dogs. Building sits very close to Simmons College, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Museum of Fine Arts, Berklee College of Music, and Northeastern University. Close to the heart of Boston, and right next to Fenway Park. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Boylston St. have any available units?
1175 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1175 Boylston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Boylston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 1175 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Boylston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1175 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1175 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
