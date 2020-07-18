110 Beverly St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge gym parking garage internet access lobby new construction

Chic, Top-of-the-Line High-Rise in an unbelievable location. This newly constructed building offers all high-end condo quality finishes combined with amazing amenities. White brazilian granite countertops, custom Italian espresso wenge-finished cabinetry, and ultra modern energy star appliances are just a few of the items that make these units truly contemporary. The community offers a 24-Hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor basketball court, and much more! The location is top notch right next to Boston's North Station. You are a 5 minute WALK to the TD Garden, North End, and Faneuil Hall. Enjoy the countless amounts of restaurants, conveniences, and nightlife without ever having to step on the T or pay for parking! From this location you can even walk to the financial district, Beacon Hill, MGH, Cambridge, and Charlestown. Be a part of the lucky first group of residents that get to call this urban paradise home. Units feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -Sleek, Full Service High Rise -Stackable Full-Size GE Washer/Dryer In-Unit -Beautiful Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, & Living Areas -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Recessed and Pendant Lighting -Side-by-Side Refrigerator and Ice Dispenser -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Custom, Italian Espresso Wenge-Finished Cabinetry -Autumn White Brazilian Granite Countertops -Walk-In, California Closets -Ultra Modern Designer Bathrooms -Custom Wall-Mounted Vanities with Integrated Sinks -Central Air Conditioning -Private Balconies with Breathtaking City Views Available -24-hour Concierge -Magnificent Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Complimentary Coffee Bar -1,800 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Indoor Basketball Court! -Private Board Room for Meetings and Conferences -Business Center with Macs, PCs, Printers & Scanners -Private Garage Parking Available for Rent -Sports lounge w/ 60" Flat Screen & Free Wi-Fi -Outdoor Community Lounge Areas -Heat and Hot Water Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE! -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease