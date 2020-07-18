110 Beverly St.

Amenities
Chic, Top-of-the-Line High-Rise in an unbelievable location. This newly constructed building offers all high-end condo quality finishes combined with amazing amenities. White brazilian granite countertops, custom Italian espresso wenge-finished cabinetry, and ultra modern energy star appliances are just a few of the items that make these units truly contemporary. The community offers a 24-Hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor basketball court, and much more! The location is top notch right next to Boston's North Station. You are a 5 minute WALK to the TD Garden, North End, and Faneuil Hall. Enjoy the countless amounts of restaurants, conveniences, and nightlife without ever having to step on the T or pay for parking! From this location you can even walk to the financial district, Beacon Hill, MGH, Cambridge, and Charlestown. Be a part of the lucky first group of residents that get to call this urban paradise home. Units feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -Sleek, Full Service High Rise -Stackable Full-Size GE Washer/Dryer In-Unit -Beautiful Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, & Living Areas -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Recessed and Pendant Lighting -Side-by-Side Refrigerator and Ice Dispenser -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Custom, Italian Espresso Wenge-Finished Cabinetry -Autumn White Brazilian Granite Countertops -Walk-In, California Closets -Ultra Modern Designer Bathrooms -Custom Wall-Mounted Vanities with Integrated Sinks -Central Air Conditioning -Private Balconies with Breathtaking City Views Available -24-hour Concierge -Magnificent Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Complimentary Coffee Bar -1,800 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Indoor Basketball Court! -Private Board Room for Meetings and Conferences -Business Center with Macs, PCs, Printers & Scanners -Private Garage Parking Available for Rent -Sports lounge w/ 60" Flat Screen & Free Wi-Fi -Outdoor Community Lounge Areas -Heat and Hot Water Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE! -Price and availability are subject to change daily
Terms: One year lease