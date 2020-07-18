All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:23 AM

110 Beverly St.

110 Beverly Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Beverly Street, Boston, MA 02114
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
new construction
Chic, Top-of-the-Line High-Rise in an unbelievable location. This newly constructed building offers all high-end condo quality finishes combined with amazing amenities. White brazilian granite countertops, custom Italian espresso wenge-finished cabinetry, and ultra modern energy star appliances are just a few of the items that make these units truly contemporary. The community offers a 24-Hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor basketball court, and much more! The location is top notch right next to Boston's North Station. You are a 5 minute WALK to the TD Garden, North End, and Faneuil Hall. Enjoy the countless amounts of restaurants, conveniences, and nightlife without ever having to step on the T or pay for parking! From this location you can even walk to the financial district, Beacon Hill, MGH, Cambridge, and Charlestown. Be a part of the lucky first group of residents that get to call this urban paradise home. Units feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -Sleek, Full Service High Rise -Stackable Full-Size GE Washer/Dryer In-Unit -Beautiful Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, & Living Areas -Gourmet Kitchen with Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Recessed and Pendant Lighting -Side-by-Side Refrigerator and Ice Dispenser -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Custom, Italian Espresso Wenge-Finished Cabinetry -Autumn White Brazilian Granite Countertops -Walk-In, California Closets -Ultra Modern Designer Bathrooms -Custom Wall-Mounted Vanities with Integrated Sinks -Central Air Conditioning -Private Balconies with Breathtaking City Views Available -24-hour Concierge -Magnificent Lobby with Soaring Ceilings and Complimentary Coffee Bar -1,800 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Indoor Basketball Court! -Private Board Room for Meetings and Conferences -Business Center with Macs, PCs, Printers & Scanners -Private Garage Parking Available for Rent -Sports lounge w/ 60" Flat Screen & Free Wi-Fi -Outdoor Community Lounge Areas -Heat and Hot Water Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE! -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Beverly St. have any available units?
110 Beverly St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Beverly St. have?
Some of 110 Beverly St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Beverly St. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Beverly St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Beverly St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Beverly St. is pet friendly.
Does 110 Beverly St. offer parking?
Yes, 110 Beverly St. offers parking.
Does 110 Beverly St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Beverly St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Beverly St. have a pool?
No, 110 Beverly St. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Beverly St. have accessible units?
No, 110 Beverly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Beverly St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Beverly St. has units with dishwashers.
